Elected Officials at All Levels Weigh In on Wood Police Background Check Controversy

On the day of back-to-back press conferences for and against embattled mayoral candidate and School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr., federal, state and local officials weighed in on the controversy.

Issues came to light last Monday when WHAV reported Wood filed suit against the city of Haverhill, where he is also a candidate for mayor, saying he lost jobs as a police officer in both Haverhill and Wenham when a background report from 2013 resurfaced. The check and another one last year alleged racist and sexist language and unwelcome sexual advances.

Interim Haverhill Education Association President Barry Davis, referring to a WHAV story, said elected officials must he held to the same standard as paid staff.

“Within minutes of that article they would have received a letter that they were placed on administrative leave and an investigation would be done,” he said.

Davis said he negotiated opposite Wood during last fall’s teachers’ strike.

Friday began with condemnation of Wood’s alleged misconduct in a Tweet from Sen. Edward Markey. He said on Twitter, “From our police forces to our school committees and city halls—there is no room for racism, misogyny, harassment or bigotry in Massachusetts.”

U.S. Congresswoman Lori Trahan also Tweeted, “I’m deeply disturbed by the detailed allegations that a Haverhill School Committee member used racist and offensive language on multiple occasions. As an elected official, he owes city residents an explanation for his alleged behavior.”

Trahan and state Rep. Andy X. Vargas also issued a joint statement.

“As lawmakers who represent the City of Haverhill, we are deeply disturbed by the detailed allegations that Scott Wood used racist and offensive language on multiple occasions, as well as findings that he repeatedly acted inappropriately as a Merrimack College police officer. We have full confidence in the Haverhill Police Department’s investigative work that determined these credible concerns made him unfit to wear the uniform. As an elected official and a candidate for the highest office in the city, Mr. Wood owes Haverhill residents an explanation for his alleged behavior detailed in two separate background investigations. We remain committed to the hard work of making Haverhill a stronger, more inclusive community, and that requires us to hold fellow public officials to account when their words and actions threaten to undo the progress we’ve made.”

Yonnie Collins, a candidate for Haverhill School Committee in Ward 6, was among those who spoke on the steps of City Hall Friday afternoon.

“No. This happened and it was covered up. Why? We deserve better as a city. This is unacceptable, but not surprising. And, the proof is in the pudding. It’s on WHAV. Just read it. What’s done in the dark can only be hidden for so long,” she said.

Wood, who also spoke at City Hall and arrived with a contingent of supporters, charged the release of documents is the “dirtiest form of politics.” He asked that residents judge him on his 20-year record, which includes eight years as a director of the Boys and Girls Club of Haverhill, time as a YMCA coach and founding of a city diversity committee. He said he established the partnership Latinos for Education and was the force behind hiring Johnathan Letcher, former executive director school improvement and accountability/deputy superintendent in Haverhill.

“The highest ever African-American employee of rank—third in charge of the district—was hired under my recommendation and under my motion. Nobody else’s.” he said.

Dennis D. Everett Jr., a founder of the faith-based Power of Self Education, who with Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Kenneth M. Young and other signers, asked for a vote of no confidence in Wood.

“Like many of you, when I read the report from WHAV, I was extremely concerned, especially having seven children that go the schools,” he said.

The letter addressed to Mayor James J. Fiorentini, the City Council and the School Committee is expected to be addressed during a Tuesday, June 27, City Council meeting.

