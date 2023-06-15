National Grid and Merrimack Valley Chamber Offer $1,000 Each to First 100 Qualifying Small Businesses

One hundred area small businesses are eligible to receive $1,000 each as part of a program by National Grid and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce to address high energy prices and financial challenges.

Small Business Energy Relief Grants area available to businesses with 150 or fewer employees that are National Grid natural gas or electric customers and awarded on a first come, first served basis. Businesses are not required to be a Chamber member.

“We’d like to thank our partners at National Grid for their recent grant funding to the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce. With their support, we are able to distribute $1000 grants to the first 100 qualified small businesses in our region,” the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

Businesses need only to email business name, contact information, address, number of employees and a copy of its latest National Grid bill to [email protected]. Account numbers may be blanked out.

Those businesses that receive both gas and electric service from National Grid may apply for only one grant and award recipients must agree to support National Grid’s marketing and social media promotions for this offering.

There are more details at MerrimackValleyChamber.com.

