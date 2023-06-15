Greer Joins UMass Lowell This Fall as Rist Family Dean of the Manning School of Business

Bertie Greer, an expert in global supply chain management, joins UMass Lowell this fall as its next Rist Family Dean of the Manning School of Business.

Greer is described as an outstanding scholar, researcher and accomplished administrator with professional industry experience. She currently serves as associate dean of the Mike Ilitch School of Business at Wayne State University in Michigan, where she oversees strategic planning and general operations.

“Bertie’s achievements as a scholar, her leadership and industry experience and her vision and enthusiasm for advancing the Manning School of Business made her the clear choice to usher in the next era of business education and research for our students and faculty,” said Joseph Hartman, provost and vice chancellor of academic and student affairs.

Greer will join UMass Lowell Nov. 1.

Greer said she was grateful and honored to join a UMass Lowell family of great scholars and teachers with such a strong academic culture and who have such a significant impact on students’ socio-economic mobility.

“The impact of the Manning School of Business extends beyond the institution’s doors, and its faculty and staff are having a meaningful impact on students, businesses, families, and communities,” Greer said.

Greer’s selection was also praised by two alumni deeply invested in the success of the Manning School and its students.

“After speaking with Bertie Greer, I’m so excited for UMass Lowell’s current and future business students,” said Rob Manning, a UMass Lowell alum for whom the business school is named. “The Manning School of Business has so much momentum and with Bertie’s leadership and an outstanding faculty, I’m confident the quality of instruction and research will only accelerate.”

It was a sentiment echoed by alumnus Brian Rist.

“It’s clear that with Bertie Greer as its new dean, the Manning School of Business will continue its ascent as one of the premier institutions for business education and scholarship,” said Rist who, with his wife Kim, has given generously to the business school and programs across UMass Lowell, including the Rist Family Foundation Endowed Deanship Greer will hold.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...