Slavit, Cooper Join Now Six-Way Race for Haverhill Mayor; Simmons Seeks Two Offices; List of Events

Haverhill’s first election in 20 years without a sitting mayor in the race and first elections by ward is delivering a good deal of interest with six candidates for mayor, a crowded field for at-large City Council candidates and a dual City Council and School Committee candidate.

Former Assistant Harbormaster Timothy Slavit, who considered a run for mayor in 2021, and recently retired Haverhill Patrolman Guy E. Cooper, who ran in 2021, took out nomination papers this week for mayor from the Haverhill City Clerk’s office. They join a field of candidates comprised of, in alphabetical order, City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, former mayoral candidate Debra Campanile, newcomer George Eleftheriou and School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr.

Meanwhile, newcomer Craig Lambert took out papers for a run as one of four at-large City Council seats. He is now part of a field of six that includes City Council President Timothy J. Jordan, former Councilor Colin F. LePage, City Council Vice President John A. Michitson, former Council candidate Fred A. Simmons and City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan. There has been no word from City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua about whether he will seek any elected office.

Simmons also took out nomination papers for a run School Committee from Ward 4. As was determined two years ago when LePage initially took out papers for both City Council and mayor, there is no prohibition against seeking two different elected city positions.

Competition for Ward 6 School Committee also grew with newcomer Chad Pfeil taking out papers. There are still no candidates for School Committee seats in Wards 1 or 3.

See the full list of candidates below.

In other campaign news, Wood plans a campaign kickoff Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, while Barrett plans, what her campaign calls, “Hillie Nation for Melinda Barrett for Haverhill Mayor,” Thursday, June 22, 6:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club.

The Greater Haverhill Clergy Association is planning a Haverhill Mayoral Candidate Forum, Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 p.m., at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill. The public is invited and more details will be available soon.

Conservation Commission Vice Chair and Community Affairs Liaison Ralph T. Basiliere plans his to kick off his campaign for Ward 1 city councilor Wednesday, June 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Maria’s Restaurant Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill. Donations are requested, but not required to attend. In a statement, Basiliere said, “This campaign is 100% focused on winning so that the long-suffering taxpayers in Ward 1 can have dynamic, competent representation.”

Lynette Hickey, a candidate for Haverhill School Committee, Ward 5, plans a Campaign Kickoff Meet & Greet, Thursday, June 29, from 6-8:30 p.m., at Roma Restaurant, 29 Middlesex St., Haverhill. There is a suggested donation of $25 per person.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Cooper, Guy E. Eleftheriou, George Slavit, Timothy Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. Lambert, Craig LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred A. Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Costa, Stephen J. Garcia-King, Carmen Hobbs Everett, Katrina City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni School Committee Ward 3 School Committee Ward 4 Simmons, Fred A. Thomas, Courtney School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie Pfeil, Chad School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas * No election in 2023

