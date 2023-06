AAA of the Merrimack Valley is moving its Haverhill office down the street.

According to an email notice, AAA is moving from 90 Kenoza Ave. to 308 Main St. in Haverhill. The new location is adjacent to Walgreen’s pharmacy.

AAA offers registry services, roadside assistance, insurance and other services.

