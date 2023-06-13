Contests, Entertainment, Parade, Fireworks on Tap for Old Home Day in Plaistow, Saturday

Plaistow, N.H., celebrates its annual Old Home Day this Saturday with a parade, entertainment road race, fireworks, various contests and more.

The day kicks off Saturday, June 17, at 9 a.m., with the Lions Club Road Race followed by local talent and music by disc jockey Rick O’Shey. There will be a baby contest at 10, pie contest at 11and beard contest at noon. A parade begins at 2 p.m., followed by activities on the green, including naming the winners of a raffle contest.

Timberlane Community Band performs at 7:30 p.m. at Timberlane High School with fireworks around 9 p.m.

