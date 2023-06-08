Whittier Tech Students Explore Career Skills During Portsmouth Naval Shipyard STEM Event

Students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School recently explored career skills as part of a science, technology, engineering and math event put on at the school by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the visit by Portsmouth Naval Shipyard was organized by Plumbing Instructor Eli Roy, Metal Fabrication Instructor Chris Gerber and Shipyard STEM Outreach Coordinator Libby Hite.

“The various demonstrations ignited a spark of curiosity and passion among our students, and we are grateful to the Shipyard for their invaluable support in shaping the future of our students and our communities,” Lynch said.

Students could explore 21 pop-up demonstrations, including sheet metal mechanics, welders, air conditioning equipment mechanics, fabric workers, engineers, and more. A full list of demonstration descriptions can be viewed here.

“This was a great way for Whittier Tech students to see how their career skills can support their futures in the industry,” said Whittier Tech’s Vocational Coordinator Paul Moskevitz. “The Shipyard is a local employer with a variety of careers that fit many of our vocational-technical areas.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...