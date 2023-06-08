Haverhill Plans Annual Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks July 2

Haverhill’s annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks display features live music, food and children’s activities.

The annual event is set for Sunday, July 2, beginning at 5 p.m., at Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave., behind Haverhill Stadium. There is a backup rain date of Wednesday, July 5.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. with live music beginning at 6 p.m. with Haverhill native Matt Jackson and then the headliner, The Woodstock Experience, which covers such legendary musical artists as Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Credence and others.

Fireworks begin at 9:15.

