Haverhill Plans Annual Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks July 2

Haverhill's 2018 fireworks display (Jay Saulnier file photograph for WHAV News.)

Haverhill’s annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks display features live music, food and children’s activities.

The annual event is set for Sunday, July 2, beginning at 5 p.m., at Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave., behind Haverhill Stadium. There is a backup rain date of Wednesday, July 5.

Festivities start at 5 p.m. with live music beginning at 6 p.m. with Haverhill native Matt Jackson and then the headliner, The Woodstock Experience, which covers such legendary musical artists as Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Credence and others.

Fireworks begin at 9:15.

