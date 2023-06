The Movement Strength & Conditioning of Haverhill has been named as the May Business of the Month by the Greater Haverhill Chamber.

Movement Strength & Conditioning is owned and operated by certified and licensed athletic trainers Gordon Pan and Mike Thompson, who bring more than20 years of combined experience to clients.

The business is located at Paul T. Gilmartin Memorial Arena, formerly Haverhill Valley Forum, 7 Parkridge Road, Suite 201, Haverhill.

There’s more at movementsc.com.

