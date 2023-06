The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning its 2023 Annual Golf Spectacular.

The annual tournament, with Bank of New England as the title sponsor, takes place Monday, July 17, with an 11 a.m. shotgun start, at Indian Ridge Country Club, 73 Lovejoy Road, Andover. Registration begins at 10 that morning.

For $299 each, golfers have use of a cart, continental breakfast, a hot buffet dinner afterwards and a free gift.

Register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

