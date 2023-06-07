Merrimac Students Honor Active Service Members and Veterans with Performances and Readings

Public schools in Merrimac came together recently to recognize active service members and veterans who are a part of the Merrimac community.

Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Stephanie Dembro credited students and staff at the Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir and Helen R. Donaghue Schools. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade, directed by music teacher Johanna Dickson, performed patriotic songs and read reflections on what Memorial Day means to them.

“It was so great to see the Merrimac community come together for this event,” said Dickson. “I was very proud to see our students ‘give back’ to the service members and veterans in attendance.”

Members of the American Legion Post 134 attended, led by Commander Roger Clark.

Bartholomew said “This program is a great way for students to learn about the importance of Memorial Day and recognize the sacrifices of veterans and service members.” He also extended thanks to veterans and active service members for their contributions.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...