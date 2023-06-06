Richard Kelso Atwood, Former Owner of Haverhill’s Atwood Memorial, Dies at 93

Richard Kelso Atwood, a former owner of Atwood Memorial Co., passed away June 3, at the age of 93.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was pre-deceased by his wife Lorraine, who passed away on May 3. He leaves behind his family, Sally Atwood Finan and spouse Douglas, Richard Atwood and spouse Meredith, Judy Atwood Ducey and spouse Thomas, Norman Roy and spouse Lynn, and Dr. Gary Roy. Grandchildren: Melissa Finan Holleran and spouse Edward, Scott Finan, Geoffrey Atwood and spouse Luis Williams, Andrew Atwood, Elizabeth Ducey, Thomas Ducey, Michael Ducey, and spouse Chloe. Great-Grandchildren: Ada and Connor Holleran and Whitten Ducey. We will all miss his mischievous personality and sage advice.

Atwood was born in Haverhill, March 18, 1930 the son of J. Kenneth and Bernice (Kelso) Atwood. He was a graduate of Haverhill High School class of 1949. A Navy veteran of the Korean War, he served in the military from 1950 to 1954. He always spoke highly of those he served with, and remembered with respect those who did not make it home. He owned Atwood Memorial Co. where he worked for nearly 60 years, following his father and previous generations in the monument business. He was well respected within the industry for his honesty and integrity. He enjoyed giving back to his community. He was a former member of the Haverhill Lions Club, the American Legion and was a 32nd degree Mason.

His life was filled with many adventures, and he had a loving wife to share those with for nearly 65 years. They travelled the world together visiting all seven continents. Dick thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people and studying history and culture. They loved to hike, especially the White Mountains, where they climbed Mount Washington and where our father skied Tuckerman’s Ravine several times. He participated in many sporting activities including Nordic and Alpine skiing, golf, and tennis. Our dad had a good sense of humor and marched through life without fear, always looking at the positive side of people and situations. He enjoyed a fine meal (not too expensive) and of course a Manhattan.

He spent his last five and a half years at Haverhill Crossing. Our family is grateful for the wonderful care they both received and to the staff at Baker Katz for their final few days. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus.

Arrangements under the direction of Dole, Childs & Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill, and interment at Linwood Cemetery, will be private.

