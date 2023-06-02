Haverhill and Lawrence Receive $100,000 Each for Tree Planting; Added $20 K to Raise Awareness

Haverhill and Lawrence are receiving $100,000 each from the state’s Greening the Gateway Cities Implementation Grant Program to plant hundreds of trees.

Haverhill will plant 300 trees and hand out educational brochures about the benefits of a healthy tree canopy and tree care, while Groundwork Lawrence plants 350 trees in the South Lawrence West neighborhood, impacted by the Columbia Gas line explosion, and the Tower Hill neighborhood.

The state program aims to help communities “build resilience and mitigate the harms of the climate crisis” by supporting tree plantings in Gateway Cities across Massachusetts

“Recently, I got my hands dirty in Malden planting trees. I saw firsthand the tremendous benefits the Greening the Gateway Cities Program has on communities,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “Our administration is proud to announce we’re investing in our future by creating more tree canopy in Gateway Cities across Massachusetts to ensure we are providing healthy and livable communities for generations to come.”

The program is a partnership between the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Urban and Community Forestry Program, Department of Energy Resources and the Department of Housing and Community Development along with Gateway Cities and local grassroots organizations. Officials said these tree planting efforts help decrease energy use, reduce flooding from stormwater runoff and improve the quality of life in these cities.

In addition, Groundwork Lawrence is receiving an additional $20,000 to conduct door-to-door canvassing, literature mailings and tabling at community events to raise awareness of tree planting the Haverhill tree planting zone and communicate the benefits of urban canopy.

