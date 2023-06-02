Former Mayoral Candidate and Councilor LePage Chooses Council Run; Basiliere Enters Ward 1 Race

A 2021 Haverhill mayoral contender and former Haverhill City Council Vice President Colin F. LePage said Thursday he has decided to seek re-election to the City Council as an at-large candidate.

LePage now joins a five-way race for one of four at-large City Council seats, joining Council President Timothy J. Jordan; City Council Vice President John A. Michitson, who took out nomination papers this week; former Council candidate Fred A. Simmons; and Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan. Although the office he seeks has changed, LePage said his goals remain the same.

“As a past city councilor and former mayoral candidate, I worked to ‘achieve more with less’ within the budget for the betterment of Haverhill,” he said in a statement.

As early as 2015, LePage developed a reputation among his colleagues for finding money in unused or obscure city accounts. He first found $200,000 in unused city accounts that went on to help reduce the size of property tax increases. He then discovered $120,000 somehow abandoned in a parking lighting account and won agreement to place the money in a rainy-day account in hopes of convincing the Haverhill School Committee to hire additional health teachers to help combat the opiate drug epidemic.

He said his priorities have remained the same over the years. These include continuing to focus on education, public safety and public works improvements by identifying money in the city budget to ensure these goals are met; increasing public awareness of government operations and budget allocations through clear, transparent communications; continuing advocacy for youth, senior citizens, minorities and small businesses for a better Haverhill to live and work in.

“If elected again, I would be honored and humbled to continue this work and advocate for these principles,” he said.

Competition for one of the newly created Ward councilor positions also heated up Thursday when Conservation Commission Vice Chair Ralph T. Basiliere pulled nomination papers in Ward 1.

“I’m running for Ward 1 city councilor because I care about the community I’ve lived in my whole life. I’ll fight for funding to pave roads, improve parks, protect drinking water, get our children reading at grade level and keep our neighborhood safe,” Basiliere said in a statement.

Veras took out nomination papers on the first day the forms became available May 1.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Eleftheriou, George Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Garcia-King, Carmen Hobbs Everett, Katrina City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni School Committee Ward 3 School Committee Ward 4 School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas * No election in 2023

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...