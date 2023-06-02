Businesses May Seek Help From Visiting State Office of Business Development June 8

State Office of Business Development Northeast Regional Director Maria DiStefano plans to meet with businesses one on one next Thursday to hear their needs, suggest how to grow business and provide potential resources.

DiStefano is meeting by appointment Thursday, June 8, between 10 a.m. and noon, in 20-minute increments at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, 264 Essex St., Lawrence.

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling 978-686-0900 or emailing [email protected].

