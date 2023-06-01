Whittier Birthplace Celebrates Art and History Saturday Along its Freeman Trail

Whittier Birthplace celebrates art and history this Saturday with Cultural Arts Day on the Freeman Trail.

The birthplace of famed poet John Greenleaf Whittier offers a celebration of cultural arts at each of the 13 stops along the half mile Donald C. Freeman Memorial Trail with experienced poets, musicians, visual artists and more outside Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., outside at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill.

The attractions add to passages at each station from either Whittier’s own poetry or from the prose of one of his many biographers. Freeman was a former trustee and Haverhill Public School teacher, principal and superintendent.

