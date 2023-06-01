North Andover Historical Society Names Hoffman Executive Director

Sheila K. Hoffman has been named executive director of the North Andover Historical Society.

After an extensive search process that attracted exceptional candidates from across the country, officials said, Hoffman emerged as the “standout choice” to lead the Historical Society into its next chapter. They cited her deep expertise in historical preservation, community engagement and strategic leadership as making her an ideal fit for the Society’s mission to promote and celebrate the rich heritage of the North Andover community.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sheila Hoffman as the new executive director of our Historical Society,” said David Kres, chair of the Search Committee. “Her proven track record of preserving and teaching history, along with her innovative ideas, professionalism and enthusiasm, convinced us that she will provide strong leadership and propel our organization to new heights.”

Hoffman, a North Andover resident, art historian and nonprofit executive, takes over as the Society is preparing to open the newly renovated Stevens Center near North Andover’s North Common and to launch a major fundraising campaign.

“From her first interview with the board of directors, we were all struck by Dr. Hoffman’s intellect, personal presence and her focus on, not herself, but on us and her understanding of our vision and mission,” said Stan Limpert, board president. “Her wealth of experience in history, management and the arts will expand our Society’s horizons well beyond being merely house museums. We look forward to her quickly becoming the face of the Society to our community.”

Hoffman previously held leadership positions at the Rockwell Museum of Western Art in Corning, New York, and the Saginaw Art Museum in Saginaw, Mich. She holds dual doctoral degrees in art history from the University of Paris Sorbonne and in heritage, cultural mediation and museum studies from the University of Quebec at Montreal. She is a senior adjunct professor at the UMass Lowell and is also a frequent cultural commentator on fact-based historical television shows such as “Mysteries From Above” and “Ancient Unexplained Files.”

She said, “My family chose North Andover for our home, like so many others have, because of the sense of place and the feeling of community it has. Our history is what makes us special, and the Historical Society is here to preserve and celebrate it.”

Hoffman meets with members and the public at North Andover Historical Society’s Annual Meeting Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m., at the Stevens Center, 800 Massachusetts Ave., North Andover.

