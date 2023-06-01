MakeIT Haverhill Receives $90,000 Grant from Cummings Foundation

Haverhill-based Community Action is one of 150 nonprofits to receive grants through Cummings Foundation’s “$30 Million Grant Program.”

Community Action, chosen from more than 630 applicants during a competitive review process, will use the $90,000 grant to bolster its MakeIT Haverhill program with workforce development programming, including job fairs, digital literacy and equity workshops and English language learner courses and supports.

“It will be a true game-changer for individuals and families,” said MakeIT Haverhill founder Keith Boucher.

Community Action President Kerri Sheeran Perry added, “Cummings funding will support the work at MakeIT Haverhill to help stabilize families by increasing access to living-wage jobs, English language supports and digital literacy skills.”

Community Action is the largest anti-poverty agency in the lower Merrimack Valley, providing assistance to low-income individuals and families in the Greater Haverhill and Newburyport Seacoast areas.

