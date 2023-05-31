Methuen Police Explorers Take Second Place in Statewide Competition in Winthrop

Methuen’s Police Explorers placed second recently when members competed in the 2023 Massachusetts Law Enforcement Explorer Competition.

The explorers, ages 14-21, took part Saturday, May 20, in Winthrop where various police departments and the Massachusetts State Police provided field training and role play supervision. They were accompanied by Lt. Joe Aiello and Officers Jeffrey Torrisi, Nicholas Fabrizio and Walter Torres

Members improved on last year’s Methuen Police Explorers third place showing in the statewide competition of several Explorer Posts engaged in a multitude of group and individual skill events in relation to law enforcement careers.

Those interested in becoming a Police Explorer may call Aiello at 978-983-8762 or email him at [email protected].

