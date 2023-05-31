Haverhill Art Walk This Saturday Brings Music, Art, Pub Walk and Various Activities

Haverhill Art Walk returns to the downtown Riverfront Cultural District this Saturday, highlighting underused spaces and featuring local businesses with an alleyway artist market, live music and a “Pub Walk.”

It all takes place June 3, from 1-7 p.m., along Washington and Wingate Streets and the alleys in between, from Railroad Square to Washington Square.

The “Pub Walk” takes place from 4-7 p.m. with Casa Blanca, G’s, Barking Dog, The Tap, Keon’s and Peddler’s Daughter each hosting a featured artist and offering a drink or food special. Destination Downtown Haverhill hosts the Art Walk toast at 6 p.m. at Casa Blanca.

Programs include hula hooping, an interactive paint tent and henna, activating Columbus Park from 1-5 p.m., with the neighboring alleyways host to the Array of Trades Artist Market and acoustic music by Conor Hennessy, Ben Werth, Wilda Mendez and the Andover Choral Society.

Youth bands of Be Imagine Music Studio kick off the live music at Washington Square beginning at 1 p.m., with Jonee Earthquake curating a lineup of musicians from 3-6 p.m.

SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington St., holds a closing reception of its current exhibition by Marc Mannheimer: Consciousness Revealed. Haverhill High School student Melanie Palacios curates Mas Fuertes Unidos at 90 Washington St. The Winged Rabbit, 53 Wingate St., features work by 10 local artists, including paintings, pottery, glass, beadwork, jewelry, clocks and photography. Buttonwoods Museum also returns with an Italian Heritage Tour at 4:30 p.m., meeting at the MeVa Transit bus station.

