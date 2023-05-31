Free Workshop Suggests How to be Comfortable in Uncomfortable Situations

“Don’t Suffer in Silence” is a free workshop aimed at unlocking one’s full potential to be comfortable with uncomfortable situations that may arise.

Luz Frazier coaches the seminar organized by The Green Evolution Corporation Thursday, June 22, from 5-7:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Frazier is the founder of LeadHumano, business consulting firm that specializes in early career development, leadership development training and leader and executive level coaching. Through her work, she empowers businesses and people to overcome their biggest challenges, unleash their full potential and achieve next-level growth.

Seats may be reserved online.

