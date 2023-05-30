‘State of Essex County: Elevating Community and Collaboration’ Takes Place Thursday

Essex County Community Foundation hosts “The State of Essex County: Elevating Community and Collaboration” with a keynote address by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll this Thursday.

According to the group, the event is a gathering of more than 400 cross-sector leaders and community members from across Essex County. It will feature updated data on the health and well-being of the region and there will be “inspiring stories about collaborations and partnerships on the ground” and time for networking time.

The event takes place Thursday, June 1, from 4-7 p.m. at Endicott College, Cleary Lecture Hall, Beverly. Tickets are $60 each and available online.

