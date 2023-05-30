Sen. Payano and Community Development Committee Plan Listening Session Today

The Massachusetts legislature’s Community Development Committee, co-chaired by Sen Pavel Payano, is having, what it calls, a “listening session” today to hear from those who wish to introduce themselves to the committee.

The hearing will be the first of the 2023-2024 session for the joint panel, chaired by Payano of Lawrence and nine-term Rep. McMurtry of Dedham. It takes place in person or online at 1 p.m., in Room A-2 at the State House.

Those seeking to provide oral testimony, however, must pre-register online here. Once registered, further instructions will be sent. Written testimony may also be emailed to JointCommittee.CommunityDevelopment&[email protected].

Those with questions may email Garrett Burns at [email protected].

