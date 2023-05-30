Greater Haverhill Chamber Honors Barrio Tacos, Tequila and Whiskey as Business of the Month

The Greater Haverhill Chamber recently recognized Barrio of Haverhill as its April business of the month.

Barrio tacos, tequila and whiskey opened during the spring of 2020 on the riverfront side of Harbor Place in downtown Haverhill. The restaurant was developed by Maggie and Dan Osborn of Atkinson, N.H., who began construction in 2019 on the 4,000-square-foot space set-aside for dining space at the 2 Merrimack St. commercial building.

The Chamber honored Barrio for its support of small businesses and the Greater Haverhill community.

