The Haverhill Veteran Services Office is looking for volunteers to help place American flags tomorrow on veteran gravesites at St. James Cemetery on Primrose Street.

Volunteers are asked to meet Saturday, May 27, 8:30 a.m., at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill.

For more information, contact Commander Richard Burnell at 978-420-6624 or Gerry Marchand at 603-944-2059.

