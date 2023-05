Plaistow, N.H., has its Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies Monday.

The parade is Monday, May 29, beginning at 9 a.m., in front of Pollard School, 120 Main St., Plaistow, and proceeds to Plaistow Cemetery on Elm Street, where there will be short service.

Participants march back to Town Hall Green, 145 Main St., for a speaking ceremony. Timberlane Regional High School Marching Band will participate in the parade.

