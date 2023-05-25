TD Bank Offers Anti-Fraud Tips at Greater Haverhill Chamber Leads Lunch June 7

Greater Haverhill Chamber members network over a free “Leads Lunch” during the first Wednesday in June.

TD Bank will be on hand to give tips and tricks on how businesses can avoid becoming a victim of fraud. Lunch is provided. Nonmembers may attend for $10 per person.

The Leads Lunch takes place Wednesday, June 7, and every first Wednesday of the month, from noon-1 p.m., at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, in downtown Haverhill. Advance registration is required here.

