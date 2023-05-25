Haverhill Opens Early Voting May 31 for Consentino School Election; Evening, Weekend Times Available

Four days of early voting, in advance of Haverhill’s upcoming special election, begins next Wednesday.

The City Clerk’s office says it plans early voting from Wednesday, May 31, to Saturday, June 3, at Haverhill City Hall, in the former basement offices of the Registry of Motor Vehicles, 4 Summer St.

Hours are Wednesday and Friday, from 8 a.m.- 4p.m.; extended hours Thursday, from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and weekend hours Saturday, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The standard election day is Tuesday, June 6, at regular polling locations.

Voters are being asked whether they support a debt exclusion to finance the construction of a new school. The ballot question asks, “Shall the city of Haverhill be allowed to exempt from the provisions of Proposition two and one-half, so called, the amount s required to pay costs of constructing a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino Middle School located at 685 Washington St. in Haverhill, Mass., including the payment of all costs related to designing the project, demolishing the existing building, equipping and furnishing the school, site improvements and all other costs incidental and related thereto?”

Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright says the most easily accessible entrance is from the Newcomb Street side of the building. There is also handicapped access from city hall’s lower parking lot, off Main Street.

Those who are not registered to vote have until this Saturday, May 27, 5 p.m., to register at the city clerk’s office on the first floor of city hall. The last day to request a Vote By Mail ballot is next Tuesday, May 30, by 5 p.m.

To check voter registration status, residents may check the secretary of state’s website or call the City Clerk’s office at 978-374-2312.

