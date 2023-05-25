‘Cemetery Boys’ Book Up for Discussion at Buttonwoods’ Teen Book Club Tonight at Library

“Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas.

Teens discuss the book “Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas tonight during a book club sponsored by Buttonwoods Museum in partnership with the Haverhill Public Library.

In the book, a trans boy is determined to prove his gender to his traditional Latinx family by summonsing a ghost who refuses to leave. The book is free with registration.

The book club is sponsored by a Cummings Foundation grant and part of “Revitalize Buttonwoods: Restore the Past, Shape the Future” initiative.

The program takes place tonight, May 25, 6:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Preregistration is required by emailing [email protected] or clicking on events at haverhillpl.org.

