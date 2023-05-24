Students Test the Waters During Whittier Tech’s Eight-Week Exploration of Trades Programs

Five students, including four from Haverhill High and one from Triton Regional High School, recently completed an eight-week exploration of trades programs offered by Whittier regional Vocational technical High School.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the successful program is geared to high school seniors from sending communities. Haverhill High School seniors Braxton Caswell, Yomar Alicea, Andy Gomez and Jaden Capeles and Triton High School senior Elliot Johnson, of Rowley, completed the program last Friday, received certificates of completion and were treated to a celebratory breakfast.

“Our programs offer students a unique experience where they can explore technical programs centered around careers that interest them. Our exploratory program gives non-vocational school students the opportunity to explore those interests further through hands-on and interactive learning,” Lynch said.

Each week students explored a new subject, including Marine Technology, taught by Mike Murray; Masonry, taught by Matt Palmer; Metal Fabrication, taught by Steve Palmer; Auto Body, taught by Paul Debenedictis; Advanced Manufacturing, taught by Bruce Boisselle; Culinary Arts, taught by William Yameen; Plumbing, taught by Eli Roy; and Carpentry, taught by Mike Sandlin.

All five students who completed the program will be participating in Whittier Tech’s summer Career Technical Institute in the Electrical, Plumbing, Carpentry or Auto Body programs. Vocational Coordinator Amanda Crosby said “Their positive attitude and willingness to explore various shops and trades have allowed them to broaden their horizons and discover their true passions.”

This is the second time Whittier Tech has offered the exploratory program to sending schools students, and plans continue this program next year.

