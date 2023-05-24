Haverhill’s First City-Wide Civics Project Showcase Open to the Public Tonight

Haverhill’s first “City-Wide Civics Project Showcase,” prepared by eighth and 10th grade public school students, takes place tonight.

Propelled by a 2018 Massachusetts law, the “history of the United States of America and social science, including civics, shall be taught as required subjects to promote civic service and a greater knowledge thereof and to prepare students, morally and intellectually, for the duties of citizenship.” One of the requirements is Student-led Civics Projects.

“This event showcases the top projects from each middle school and Haverhill High School, and provides students with an opportunity to bring their issues to local stakeholders and decision-makers,” reads the invitation from the Haverhill Public Schools Social Studies/History Department.

Presentations take place tonight, March 24, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School library, 685 Washington St. Haverhill.

