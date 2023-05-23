MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Showcases Health Care Jobs and Training, Other Positions Thursday

A variety of jobs in the health care sector—from certified nursing assistants to physical therapists—are among those being showcased this Thursday at MakeIT Haverhill’s monthly job fair.

Besides health jobs for those already trained, Northern Essex Community College staff will be on hand to discuss its free certified nursing assistant program, including for students enrolled in English to Speakers of Other Languages, intermediate level. Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School staff are also available to share information about free training in AutoTech/Auto Body, Culinary Arts, Plumbing, Welding, Marine Technology or Advanced Manufacturing.

Employers include Penacook Place, A Better Life Homecare, Whittier Health Network, All at Home Health Care, and Mary Immaculate. Others seeking to hire are United States Postal Service, Opportunity Works and NRT Bus.

MakeIT Haverhill’s Job Fair takes place Thursday, May 25, from 4-6 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

The Haverhill Health Department will be available for free blood pressure and glucose testing and the Haverhill Public Library will provide help with resume building, bilingual books, museum passes and more.

