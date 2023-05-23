Greater Lawrence Tech To Grow School Library with Grant From the Laura Bush Foundation

Greater Lawrence Technical School is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

Superintendent John Lavoie said Greater Lawrence Tech was one of 300 schools across 36 states that was awarded funding. The grant will be used to pay for a new collection of books and library materials for the school’s library department.

“I would like to thank Laura Bush and the Foundation for awarding us with this funding,” said Lavoie. “This funding will help us to add and improve our current collection of library books. By updating our collections, it gives our students an opportunity to read new stories and learn new and exciting things.”

Former first lady Bush is a former teacher and librarian.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries was founded in 2002 and supports school libraries with the goal of encouraging young students to read. During the past 21 years, the foundation has awarded $21 million in grants to more than 3,600 schools across the country.

