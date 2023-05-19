Greater Haverhill Chamber to Honor Four at Annual Dinner, Introduce Dolan-Wilson as Chair

A food manufacturer, banker, well-known volunteer and state representative are the top honorees when the Greater Haverhill Chamber holds its 107th annual dinner in two weeks.

Cedar’s Foods, based in Ward Hill, walks away with the coveted Charles E. Billups Award. The Chamber’s highest honor, the award remembers Billups—chairman of the former Essex County Gas Co.—for stepping in help the organization grow during a tumultuous period during the 1970s. Haverhill Bank Vice President Jim Henebry is the recipient of the Jerry Loy Outstanding Director Awards; Nomsa Ncube, a volunteer with Somebody Care New England and community liaison at Baker-Katz Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, receives Community Leadership Award; and Rep. Andy X. Vargas takes home the Chamber Service Award.

“We are so happy to recognize four of our exceptional members who make extraordinary contributions to business, the community and our Chamber,” said Alexandria Eberhardt, president and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber. “They inspire and bring energy to significant initiatives in the community and beyond.”

The dinner also marks the annual change in the organization’s leadership. Current Chair, Shaw Rosen of Lupoli companies passes the baton to Northern Essex Community College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Allison Dolan-Wilson. There will also be introductions to the Chamber’s new board of directors.

Vin Cipolla, president and CEO of Haverhill-based Historic New England, is the keynote speaker and shares how Historic New England and Haverhill can work together to create opportunities for our entire region.

The Greater Haverhill Chamber annual dinner takes place Thursday, June 8, from 5:30-9 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Tickets are $125 each and may be purchased at haverhillchamber.com or by emailing [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...