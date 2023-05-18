CiderFeast New England Returns to Downtown Haverhill June 22

CiderFeast New England comes back to downtown Haverhill next month to celebrate the region’s apple heritage with an all-inclusive tasting event featuring craft ciders from some of the top cider makers in the area.

Organizers say New England’s unique climate and soil, coupled with the Puritan value of self-sufficient agriculture, has given the region an unrivaled crop of apples. As the area was settled, easy transport via abundant waterways fueled the growth of the apple industry. Today, New England remains a top producer of apples and hard cider.

“We’re excited to bring back CiderFeast New England for another year,” said Jimmy Carbone, founder of Destination Downtown Haverhill and Craft Haverhill. “New England has a rich apple heritage. This event is a great way to celebrate the region’s hard cider makers and artisan food vendors.”

During the event, attendees have opportunities to sample a wide range of hard ciders and foods from some of the best cider makers and artisan food vendors in the region. The lineup for 2023 is still being assembled, but last year’s event featured such cider makers as Spoke and Spy Ciderworks, Ciders of Spain, Ragged Hill Cider Co., Headwater Cider Co. and Farnum Hill Ciders. Visitors may also expect to sample more than two dozen featured ciders/meads and enjoy artisanal food tastings from vendors like La Pizza di Forno, River Street Café, Pica’s, L’Arche Boston North Hummus, Tuckaway Farm and others.

The event takes place Thursday, June 22, from 5:30-8 p.m., at the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk behind Harbor Place in Haverhill.

Tickets for CiderFeast New England are $45 each or, before June 1, an early bird two-ticket package is $80. Tickets may be purchased online.

