Learn About, and Sample, Chocolate at Whittier Birthplace Tomorrow Night; Small Bites and Wine Too

“Exploring Foodways: History of Chocolate” is on tap tomorrow night at Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace.

Historian Michele Gabrielson discusses the history and production of chocolate with special attention to early American consumption. There will be chocolate samples donated by Lindt.

The event is for those of at least age 21 and takes place Thursday, May 18, from 6-8 p.m., at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. Small bites by la Pizza di Forno and a glass of wine are included in the $30 per person, ticket price. Tickets may be purchased online at whittierbirthplace.org.

Tours of the 1688 Whittier Homestead are available at 5:30 prior to the program’s start and again at 7:30 p.m.

