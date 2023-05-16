Bong & Pong Championship Raises $16,000 for YWCA to Support Sexual Assault Victims

The First Annual Bong & Pong Championship, hosted earlier this month by Stem Haverhill, attracted 32 teams and more than 300 participants and raised $16,000 for the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts to help support sexual assault victims.

Stem Haverhill owner Caroline Pineau noted cannabis entrepreneurs have added “an exciting and innovative approach to fundraising and social equity in Massachusetts since legal sales began in 2018.

“I can’t express enough admiration for everyone who supported and attended this great event, not just because of the money we raised for a truly great cause, but for demonstrating once again how committed the cannabis business community is to supporting important local organizations and giving back to society,” Pineau said.

Bando Alternative Group, a home delivery and transportation business and a social equity applicant, won the Ping Pong competition, with Treeworks, a product manufacturer based in Hatfield, coming in at runner-up.

Eunice Ziegler, director of advancement for YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts, said, “Earlier this year, the Stem Haverhill team contacted us about hosting a ping pong tournament to benefit our work around sexual assault awareness and support services. The creativity floored us…everything came to life, and there were over 300 attendees, and it was even more impactful than we imagined. The YWCA cannot thank Caroline Pineau and the Stem team enough for supporting our advocacy. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Stem and identifying more ways to reach members of our community that need our support.”

In addition to the Ping Pong competition the event featured an interactive glassblowing demonstration by Witch Dr Glass Blowing Studio of Salem along with awards for best team costumes and best individual costume. Participants also created a community art painting, with a quote by American author Maya Angelou, which will eventually hang at the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts.

