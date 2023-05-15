Sal’s Pizza Closes North Andover Shop, Opens at ‘Flagship’ Haffner’s Location in Lawrence

Sal’s Pizza has closed its North Andover location, but fans of the slices won’t go without with the opening of a shop at Haffner’s new “flagship” location on Merrimack Street in Lawrence.

Sal’s Pizza calls the new location at 425 Merrimack St. “innovative” and “cutting-edge” as part of Energy North’s gas station, car wash, convenience store and Crack’d Kitchen Express. CEO and President Salvatore N. Lupoli said he is “deeply grateful for the loyalty and support” of North Andover customers over 33 years.

“We will cherish the memories of our customers, employees and the North Andover community for years to come,” said Lupoli. “Our mission was to provide a warm and welcoming environment with delicious pizzas made from the freshest ingredients and we hope we achieved that goal. We cannot thank the North Andover community enough for their support and hope they will come visit us at our new Lawrence location.”

Sal’s Pizza recently opened several new locations within convenient stores, universities and arenas throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The new, Lawrence location offers pick-up, delivery and online ordering.

Energy North CEO Jeff Black said, “The Merrimack Street Haffner’s has been years in the making, and I am incredibly proud of the team that made it all happen. This site sets the bar for all our new Haffner’s locations going forward and I am excited to finally open its doors to our customers.”

Danny Azzarello, co-founder and owner of Crack’d Kitchen and Coffee, said, “We worked with the team at Energy North to develop an abbreviated menu that will still provide people with the high-quality experience they’ve come to expect. This location is the ideal space for us to roll it out.”

The convenience store is open daily from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. The Sal’s Pizza and Crack’d Express locations are open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and 5 a.m.-8 p.m. respectively.

Tree grades of fuel as well as diesel are offered 24 hours-a-day. There are also two touchless carwashes and eight vacuums.

A public grand opening celebration featuring Sal Lupoli and the Mayor of Lawrence is planned for May 24.

