Methuen High School Stages Fake Crash to Raise Drinking Awareness During Prom Season

Methuen High School students and staff staged a mock automobile crash Friday morning to simulate a drunk driving crash after prom.

The exercise was intended to create awareness of the perils and consequences of impaired, distracted and drunk driving. The timing was designed as a reminder furing prom season. Methuen Police emphasized no students were injured in this mock crash.

Methuen School Resource Officers Michael Farelli and Kara McMenamon participated, as well as Methuen Fire Department and Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home.

