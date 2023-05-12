Whittier Tech Seniors Build Birdhouses for NestWatch Program

Students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School recently built birdhouses for the Parker River Clean Water Association NestWatch program.

Superintendent Maureen Lynch says Senior carpentry students, Odelys Morel, Maria Garcia Rojas and Karlenny Garcia, all from Haverhill, built four birdhouses for the program to replace old and deteriorating nesting houses.

The new birdhouses will become home to Eastern Blue Birds and Tree Swallows. Through the NestWatch program, Parker River Clean Water Association will observe and collect data from these boxes to monitor nesting patterns, to help restore the population of these mitigatory birds to the New England area.

“It is a great feeling knowing that these boxes will provide a safe haven for migratory birds,” said Garcia. “I’m making a difference in my community, particularly in my community’s ecosystem.”

The program was coordinated by Whittier Tech Science Instructor and Environmental Club Advisor Ryan Burke and Carpentry Instructor Mike Sandlin.

“I want to thank Parker River Clean Water Association for allowing our students to make an impact within their community,” said Sandlin. “It was wonderful to see our students get excited while creating these birdhouses, knowing they are truly making a difference.”

Burke added, “Creating sustainable birdhouses for the NestWatch program truly makes a difference for these animals and it was amazing to see our students get involved.”

