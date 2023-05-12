Second Moderna Bivalent Booster Vaccine Available Next Two Wednesdays in Haverhill

The second Moderna bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 is available for eligible residents the next two Wednesdays in Haverhill.

Haverhill’s Public Health Department is having vaccine clinics Wednesday, May 17, from 2-5 p.m., and Wednesday, May 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. No appointments are required.

Those eligible are people over the age of 65 with one bivalent dose administered more than four months ago or anyone over the age of 18 with an immunocompromised condition with one bivalent dose administered more than two months ago.

Residents are asked to bring vaccine cards.

