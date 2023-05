The Annual Open Art Exhibit of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association opens Sunday and runs through the end of the month.

The exhibit is open to the public May 14 through 30, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon- 5 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

There will also be a public reception and presentation of awards Sunday, May 21, from 2:30-4 p.m.

