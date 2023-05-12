Comic Con Returns Saturday to Haverhill Public Library

The Haverhill Public Library’s Comic Con returns tomorrow with featured comic writers Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson, Cathy G. Johnson, Colleen AF Venable, Bones Leopard and Jennie Wood.

There will also be more than 25 additional writers, artists and artisans selling their work. OneUp Games will be set up all day in the Teen Zone with several video game systems and virtual reality sets for free play.

Library visitors are encouraged to wear cosplay and a cosplay contest will be held. A Melt food truck will be on hand selling gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

The free, all-ages event takes place tomorrow, May 13, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There’s more information online at haverhillpl.org/hplcon.

