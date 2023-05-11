‘Rite of Passage’ Play This Summer in Rockport to Feature Haverhill Native Greenstein

Noah Greenstein of Haverhill will be featured in the role of Harold during the production of “Rite of Passage,” this summer in Rockport.

The play is a new semi-autobiographical production by 25-year-old Izzy Salant.

“In this true story, a tragic secret haunts Harold while he is preparing for his Bar Mitzvah,” explained Myriam Cyr, Punctuate4 artistic director. “He wants to know why his mother suddenly died and what are others not telling him. Written with a mixture of love, faith and humor, ‘Rite of Passage’ is a touching story of a young man and his father coping with loss as they rebuild their family and hope for the future.”

Greenstein is a graduate of Northern Essex Community College and Northern Vermont University. The cast also features Peter Berkrot, a veteran of stage and screen, whose career spans four decades. Highlights include feature roles in “Caddyshack,” Show-time’s “Brotherhood” and appearances on “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries.” Rounding out the cast are Jocelyn Duford, Pamela Sacks, Steve Sacks and Karen Lundh.

“We chose to bring this very human story to Windhover on Cape Ann this summer because the tented-outdoor venue provides a great backdrop for our professional production, while the natural beauty of the setting enhances the audience experience,” said Cyr.

There will be 14 performances at Windhover, 257R Granite St., Rockport, between July 13 and 30, including a mix of evening and matinee options. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at Eventbrite.

