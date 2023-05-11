Memorial Service Saturday for Artist Thomas M. ‘Tomaso’ Schena

A memorial service for Thomas M. “Tomaso” Schena, 43, of Newton, N.H., takes place this Saturday morning.

Schena, known for his personal artistic depictions of people he met, died Friday May 5, at his home following a brief illness.

He was born Feb. 25, 1980 in Exeter, N.H., son of the late Thomas and Sharon (Benjamin) Schena.

He was a simple man, who found great joy in his art, and riding his bicycle. He was known for the sketches he drew of people in the community. The joy he received in drawing was only matched by the happiness of those who he drew. His legacy will live in the hearts, homes and businesses of those who were fortunate enough to have met him.

Members of his family include his brother Michael Schena and wife Natasha of Epping, N.H.; niece Serenity Schena of Epping, N.H.; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother George Schena.

A memorial service takes place Saturday May 13, at 10 a.m., at Brookside Chapel and Funeral Home, 116 Main St. Plaistow, NH. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

