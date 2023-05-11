Haverhill Garden Club Annual Plant Sale, Raffle Saturday, May 20

A previous Haverhill Garden Club plant sale. (Courtesy photograph.)

The Haverhill Garden Club holds its annual plant sale a week from Saturday.

Members and friends donate perennials from their yards and there is also be a wide selection of flowering annuals, vegetables and herbs. Cash, checks, credit cards and Venmo are accepted. A new addition this year is free soil testing from a Massachusetts master gardener. There will also be a raffle of a wheelbarrow full of garden items and visitors may bring garden tools for sharpening.

The plant sale is the club’s sole fundraiser with proceeds benefitting scholarships and public plantings.

The event takes place rain or shine, Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to sell out, on Bradford Common, off South Main and Salem Streets in Haverhill.

