Haverhill Education Foundation Plans First Scratch Ticket Bingo Night May 19

The Haverhill Education Foundation is having its first Scratch Ticket Bingo Night in support of Haverhill Public Schools programs and projects such as the Discovery Club after school and summer program, robotics program and mini-grants to teachers to support project-based learning.

The night features eight rounds of Bingo play with scratch ticket prizes, plus a grand finale winner who takes the remaining scratch ticket round. There will be a cash bar with free finger food. The event is age restricted to 18+.

Scratch Ticket Bingo Night takes place Friday, May 19, with doors opening at 6 and Bingo at 7p.m., at AmVets Post 147 76 Primrose St., Haverhill. Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance, and $35 at the door. Register at haverhilleducationfoundation.org.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities are advised to email Haverhill Education Foundation President Herb Bergh at [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...