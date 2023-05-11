Crews Drain Chemical Tanks at Exploded Newburyport Factory; Demolition to Proceed

The Newburyport Fire Department has overseen the final removal of reactive chemicals from the PCI Synthesis/Seqens plant that exploded a week ago, taking the life of a Methuen man.

Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III reports two large chemical storage containers were fully drained Tuesday and Wednesday. He explained the two chemicals in the larger storage containers cannot come into contact with one another, requiring a careful pace.

The body of a missing worker, 62-year-old Jack O’Keefe, was found a week ago at the damaged chemical plant. Four workers were earlier treated at a local hospital and released.

The plant is being turned over to private contractors for demolition this week under the supervision of Newburyport Building Department.

