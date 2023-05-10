Workshop Details Haverhill’s Change to Mostly Ward-Based Council, School Committee

More than 70 Haverhill residents learned more about Haverhill’s change to a mostly ward-based electoral system during an informational workshop sponsored by the Latino Coalition of Haverhill.

Coalition President Argenis Marte and Nairoby Sanchez pointed out that the new system includes City Council and School Committee representation from each of Haverhill’s seven Wards and offers a greater possibility for voices throughout the city to be heard and addressed.

Rep. Andy X. Vargas was also in attendance along with Haverhill Police Sgt. Kevin Lynch and Officers Milady Figueroa and Christian Guzman.

“This is an exciting and somewhat complex time for Haverhill municipal elections and the Latino Coalition is doing a great job educating and reaching out to the community. It’s going to take some time and there will be some bumps in the road as the city embarks on a new municipal election system, but this new system will be a tremendous asset to current and future Haverhill generations and those who wish to serve,” Vargas said.

Several declared candidates attended the event at the Citizens Center along with others who are considering campaigns for office. Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright and volunteers Kalister Green-Byrd and Herb Bergh registered voters and recruited bilingual poll workers.

