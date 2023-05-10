Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Presents Making a Difference to Arbella Foundation

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center presented The Arbella Insurance Foundation with its highest honor during its recent 18th Annual Making a Difference Gala.

The Health Center, which operates primary care locations in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence, has received support from the foundation for many years, but credits the organization with providing exceptional help during the pandemic. Arbella Insurance Foundation helped ensure the Health Center was able to first test and then vaccinate not only patients, but any Massachusetts resident in need.

In addition, Arbella has assisted GLFHC in caring for homeless patients and with renovations to its largest site so as to expand the Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program. The health center is now able to train 48 primary care physicians in its four-year program, at a time when there is a shortage of primary care doctors.

“We are eternally grateful for their partnership in helping us provide quality healthcare to some of the most vulnerable populations in the Merrimack Valley,” said Dr. Guy L. Fish, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center president and CEO.

The gala is the Health Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, raising more than $200,000 in support of the health center’s programs. Tribute was also paid to the hard work and dedication of 17 employees, including staff in the Information Services, Medical, and Nursing departments.

Arbella Insurance serves Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

